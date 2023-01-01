Roads blocked by Winscombe woodland rave revellers
Roads at the site of a woodland rave attended by about 200 people were closed as police tried to prevent more people attending.
Police attended the gathering at Rowberrow Woods near Winscombe, Somerset, during the early hours of New Year's Day.
The music was switched off by 07:30 GMT and about 150 vehicles left the site, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Officers stayed at the scene to encourage people to leave.
They added: "We continue to ask people to avoid the area as there is congestion on local routes due to an estimated 150 vehicles trying to leave, with several having parked blocking lanes."
