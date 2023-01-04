Person pulled from river in Keynsham park dies

the Memorial Park, in KeynshamGoogle
The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said

A person has been pronounced dead after being pulled from a river in a park.

Police were called to Keynsham Memorial Park in Somerset at around 11:55 GMT on Tuesday, after a report of a person in the water.

The fire service brought the person to shore and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police are not currently treating the death as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to identify the body.

