A371 crash: Road closed after 'serious' collision
- Published
A road has been closed after a "serious" crash involving two vehicles, police have said.
Officers were called to the A371 at Arthurs Bridge in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet in Somerset, at around 08:00 GMT.
The road is closed and diversions have been put in place while emergency services attend the scene.
A spokeswoman for Avon and Somerset Police said enquiries are ongoing.
