Evercreech fire: Emergency services called to blaze at disused factory

Smokey skies in EvercreechRosie Wareham
The fire broke out at an industrial unit

A large fire at a disused factory has been brought under control.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Queens Road, Evercreech, at around 13.20 GMT.

Five fire engines were present at the height of the blaze, a spokeswoman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

By just before 3pm, the blaze was largely extinguished with just small pockets of fire remaining.

The fire service was preparing to scale back to three fire engines at the scene.

AFP
Drivers are advised to avoid Prestleigh Road and Queens Road in Evercreech

Currently there are no reported injuries from the incident.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are at the scene, but so far no suspected cause of the fire has been given.

Drivers are advised to avoid Prestleigh Road and Queens Road.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics