Driver hospitalised after crashing into Nailsea Co-Op
- Published
A driver has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing into a shop.
Police were called to the Co-Op, on Hannah Moore Road, in Nailsea, Somerset, on Wednesday at 19:50 EST after a car crashed into a wall and then into the entrance of the shop.
Some pedestrians sustained minor injuries, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said.
The road has been closed at the junction of Queens Road.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.