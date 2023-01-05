Somerset: Brent Knoll community shop to get permanent site
A successful "emergency shop" that opened during lockdown has been given permission to move into a permanent building.
Somerset council bosses gave the plan to move the community shop in Brent Knoll from its Portakabin into a building the green light last month.
Organisers said village public toilets would be demolished so new modern toilets could be built with the shop.
Shop secretary David Sturgess said the store was a "lifeline".
The volunteer-run shop was set up after a previous one closed at the start of the pandemic.
Mr Sturgess said: "There weren't many good things that sprang out of Covid, but the one thing that was very obvious very quickly was that it led to a rediscovery of community.
"At a time when it is very difficult to make a living out of running a village shop or pub, a community solution is possibly and in many cases the only solution.
"Although we have a lot of bus stops, we don't have a lot of buses. We provide a lifeline for a lot of people in the village who don't drive or can't drive."
Patricia Barry moved to the village last year and does not drive.
"The new plan is amazing. Hopefully they can increase even further the lovely stock that they have, especially local produce," she said.
John Page, who has been involved with the talks between the shop, council and parish hall, said: "This is something the village does want, definitely.
"It has been a success and to get the new shop in there on a permanent site, it will enhance that enormously."
The parish council said it would pursue its loan application and prepare a pre-lease agreement, while the community shop team seeks a shopfitter.
