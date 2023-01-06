Yeovil Refresh: Town centre works approved after delays
Proposals to improve a town centre by adding a square and updating roads have been approved by the council.
The proposal is part of the Yeovil Refresh project and will use £9.75m from the government's future high streets fund.
The works have been delayed and some residents told the BBC they thought it was a "waste of money".
The South Somerset District Council said it was "committed to delivering an exceptional town centre development".
South Somerset District councillor Peter Gubbins said while he recognised people's disappointment, this latest decision will enable works to continue as planned and to "deliver public realm enhancements".
Yeovil Refresh had been subject to economic impacts outside of the council's control, the authority said about the delays.
One resident told the BBC: "I live in Yeovil and I was born in Yeovil.
"I do not see how putting some pretties in the town will affect anything, they need to reduce the rates, bring some shops in, get people interested in the town and then you can decorate."
Another resident added: "An absolute waste of money.
"What they are doing is not going to be much different to what was there before."
Ian Timms, project manager of Yeovil Refresh, explained: "We are making progress, it has been a bit slow.
"The work we are executing now we believe will make a significant difference to the town centre.
"It will attract new businesses, new homes and create a space people want to be in."
So far, Wine Street has been pedestrianised in November 2022 and regeneration works on Westminster Street South have been "substantively completed" with work continuing on Westminster Street North, the council said.
Additionally, work is being undertaken to develop a transport scheme which will be built over the next 18 months.
