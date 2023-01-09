Bath road to close to upgrade pedestrian and cycle routes
- Published
A busy city road will close in order to complete new pedestrian and cycle routes.
The A4 Upper Bristol Road in Bath is due to shut from 19:00GMT on Monday to 07:00 on Tuesday between Marlborough Lane and Charlotte Street.
The improvements are part of Bath & North East Somerset Council's (BANES) active travel scheme.
Councillors said they hoped it would "make cycling, wheeling or walking an easier choice" for more people.
The scheme includes new types of bus stop designed to avoid forcing cyclists out into heavy traffic in order to pass a stationary bus.
Instead, the cycle lane runs between the bus stop and the pavement, although people getting on and off the bus have right of way.
In other cases, floating bus stops are being installed, which have an island that people step on to get on and off the bus.
A zebra crossing will be used to cross the cycle lane.
Continuous footways will also be installed giving priority to pedestrian over vehicles turning left or right at a junction.
Vehicles may only proceed once the footway is clear.
Councillor Sarah Warren, deputy leader and cabinet member for climate and sustainable travel, said: "The road and cycle lane marking works are the finishing touches to our Upper Bristol Road improvement scheme which helps people leave the car at home and make cycling, wheeling or walking an easier choice.
"We are sorry for any disruption while the works are carried out."
Videos explaining the new bus stops, cycle lanes and footways can be found on the council's YouTube channel.