Evri apologises for undelivered packages in Chew Valley
Evri has failed to deliver more than 150 packages to addresses across the Chew Valley, customers have claimed.
People living in the Somerset valley have told the BBC their packages did not arrive, despite some having been marked as delivered.
Wendy Evans from West Harptree said she would "never use" the firm again.
In a statement Evri apologised to anyone affected and said there was a "strong team in place that is dealing with any delayed parcels".
They also said Royal Mail strikes, staff shortages and bad weather had affected their deliveries.
A spokeswoman urged anyone who had not had a parcel delivered within 10 days to contact their retailer/seller "who will in turn contact us if necessary".
Three women living in villages across the Somerset valley, who do not know each other, have told BBC Points West how they were affected.
Yvette Taylor lives in Ubley and asked others in her community if they had been affected when three of her parcels, that she spent £180 on, failed to arrive.
She received refunds on some of the packages but was inundated with responses from others in her situation.
"It's just the disappointment that you've saved up your Christmas money and you're looking forward to getting these products from the retailers and then it never arrives," she said.
Carol Robertson, from West Harptree, has not been able to get refunds on her products and said she was very frustrated after saying she had CCTV proving the delivery that Evri said it made, did not happen.
Ms Evans, also from West Harptree, said: "If I make any orders now, I ask them who's delivering and if they say Evri I say 'no, sorry. I'll go somewhere else'."
In December, North Durham MP Kevan Jones said Evri must learn lessons from its Christmas delivery problems to ensure it copes with demand in 2023.