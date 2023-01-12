Heavy rain causes Great Western Railway delays in Bath
Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption after heavy rain.
Many services in and out of Bath Spa have been cancelled, with problems expected between Swindon and Bristol Temple Meads until mid-morning.
Great Western Railway said a limited coach service replacement between Swindon and Chippenham was operating.
Rain has led to flood warnings in several parts of the South West after downpours overnight.
A flood warning was issued by the Environment Agency for the River Chew in North Somerset around Chew Magna, Stanton Drew and Pensford.
Residents living there have been advised to take action as there is an immediate risk of flooding.
On the roads, the M48 Severn Bridge was also closed overnight due to high winds.
#M48 J1 #Aust J2 #Chepstow, both directions now closed due to High Winds.— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) January 11, 2023
National Highways said on Twitter the bridge was likely to remain closed for "several more hours" on Thursday morning.
