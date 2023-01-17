Portishead skate park to be built after 13 years
A community has successfully raised the money for a new skate park to be built.
Portishead Wheels and Skate Park (WASP) received planning permission from Portishead Town Council in the summer, after fighting for it since 2010.
The group successfully raised the £360,000 needed to build the park through crowdfunding and funding from the town council.
Ben Aldridge, Chairman of WASP, said he was "so excited" it was finally happening.
Building company Maverick Skateparks will start building the park at the Portishead Lake Grounds on 20 February and aims to complete it by mid to late May.
"I wanted it as a youngster, what a lovely sight it will be to see kids using it now," Mr Aldridge said.
"It is no longer 'if it is happening', it is 'when it is happening'," he added.
The previous conservative-run administration had blocked plans for a skate park and said the lake grounds should be protected as a green space.
Community support
However, Mr Aldridge said there was a need for a skate park in Portishead, as "kids do not have anywhere to take their skateboards".
"Kids have been asking for a skate park to be built for ages," he said.
"People have continued to fight for it."
The WASP community group set up a crowdfunding page and raised £26,360 from the community.
"We could not have done this without their support and generosity," Mr Aldridge said.
"The response has been overwhelmingly supportive."
Further funding came from Portishead town council and the National Lottery.
A ground breaking ceremony is planned for 20 February.
