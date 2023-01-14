Shepton Mallet Leisure Centre to close permanently
A leisure centre says it will be closing permanently due to the Covid pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.
Shepton Mallet Leisure Centre will shut on 31 January.
The use of its fitness suite has dropped by about 90% in the past two years, the leisure centre said.
A nearby school said many of the centre's facilities, such as the Astroturf, sports hall and playing fields would continue to be available to the local community.
In a statement, the centre said: "As we are sure you appreciate, this decision has been a difficult one and has taken some time to arrive at.
"In the coming weeks, please be mindful that our staff will continue to provide a professional service whilst dealing with the ongoing process of closing the centre."
Whitstone School, which is also on Charlton Road, is exploring potential uses for the leisure centre site, including developing a new special educational needs and disabilities unit for the region.
Leisure Centre membership holders have been contacted about the closure and cancellation of their memberships.