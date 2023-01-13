Tarr Steps: Part of ancient Somerset footbridge washes away
A section of an ancient footbridge has washed away following heavy rain.
Slabs from the middle of the Tarr Steps on Exmoor, near Withypool, washed downstream during recent flooding in Somerset.
The structure is an ancient "clapper bridge" over the River Barle - slabs arranged over stacks of stones without using mortar or cement.
Damage to the 50m (164ft) Grade I-listed bridge due to flooding is not unusual.
The steps last washed away in 2016, and prior to that in 2012.
Repair works after the 2012 incident cost £10,000.
The Tarr Farm Inn, which overlooks the steps, said in a Facebook post: "The recent rainfall and flooding has taken its toll on the famous Tarr Steps…
"The middle section has completely gone.
"Hopefully it won't be too long before the stones are put back, but please note this could take a while."
The Tarr Steps are believed to date back to the medieval period, although some historians believe there has been a structure in the spot as far back as the Bronze Age.