Mother and six-month-old baby saved from Somerset flood
- Published
Firefighters have saved a mother and her six-month-old baby from a vehicle stuck in flood waters.
Fire services said they sent two fire appliances to the incident on a road near East Nynehead, in Somerset at 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
Emergency officers said the stranded female and her son were successfully removed from their vehicle to safety.
A Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service spokesperson said the pair were unharmed.
"After crews arrived they used water rescue equipment to rescue the occupants to dry land and family members transported them away from the incident," they said.
"Crews used flood suits and wading poles to assist the driver, passenger and six-month old baby".
