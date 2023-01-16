Man's death in Taunton treated as unexplained by police
The death of a man found in Somerset is being treated as "unexplained" by police.
A body was found in the Maidenbrook area of Taunton on Sunday at around 15:30 GMT.
Officers are at the scene and carrying out enquiries to understand the circumstances of the death.
"The man's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time," a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said.
