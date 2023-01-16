Somerset animal charity opens food bank for pets
A food bank specialising in meals for pets has been set up to help people support their beloved companions.
"We've had a lot of requests to take in animals where owners couldn't afford to keep hold of them," said Jack Linnell from St Giles Animal Rescue Centre.
At the end of last year the centre had more than one hundred animals on a waiting list needing new homes.
Anyone on income support or receiving benefits can apply to receive cat or dog food from the charity near Taunton.
"We are just doing dog and cat food at the moment," Mr Linnell told Charlie Taylor on BBC Radio Somerset's breakfast programme.
"With January and the cost of living we thought it was a good idea to launch our pet food bank.
"If you are thinking of getting an animal at the moment you really should consider whether you can afford to keep this animal."
"It's not a cheap thing to own an animal at the moment and prices for all products have risen sharply over the past few months. "
