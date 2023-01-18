Major incident declared because of Somerset floods
A major incident has been declared in Somerset because of the risk of flooding, the Environment Agency says.
"Enhanced pumping" began on Tuesday at Northmoor to clear water off the Somerset Levels
A flood warning has been issued for Saltmoor and Northmoor and agency officers were offering advice in the village of Moorland.
A statement said the major incident was a "precautionary move" to help ensure "partners become more co-ordinated".
Councillor Bill Revans, Leader of Somerset County Council, said: "The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well-placed to respond.
"We will be supporting Environment Agency colleagues on the ground and taking every step to ensure our communities receive the help they need."
