Inquiry to be held after homes plan refused in Somerset village of Oakhill
- Published
A planning inquiry will be held to determine the fate of 26 homes after permission was refused.
Persimmon Homes South West and the Johnstone Land Company Ltd applied in December 2020 to build the houses in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet.
Mendip District Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans in June 2022, but an appeal has now been lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.
The inquiry will start on 18 April and will last for around four days.
Rob Westell, who lives near the site, claimed at the planning meeting that he and more than 100 local residents were "vehemently opposed" to the development, arguing the village could not cope with any more new housing.
"26 new homes in Oakhill represents a 9.4 per increase in the size of the village," he said.
Mendip District Council originally rejected the plans saying they would have a "harmful impact on the character of the area."
The council also said there was a limited bus service there, so new homeowners would have to commute largely by car.
