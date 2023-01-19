Levelling-up funding of £54m for west England projects

See Monster display in Weston-super-Mare
Weston-super-Mare's Tropicana recently played host to the See Monster art installation
By Jonathan Holmes
Three sites in the west of England are to benefit from the government's £2.1bn levelling-up fund.

Community spaces in Filwood Broadway, Bristol will get £14.5m, with £19.9m for improvements on Weston-super-Mare's seafront and town centre, while £19.7m will be used to repurpose a hospital in Bridgwater.

Weston's Mayor Mark Canniford said he was "delighted" with the news.

"A great deal will be invested in the Tropicana," he added.

The Tropicana is set to be turned into a facility capable of holding 8,000 people for events.

North Somerset Council had applied for funding in 2021 but was unsuccessful.

"Our first bid was really good, and we were told it was really good and it recognises the hard work that proves Weston-super-Mare needs this money," said Mr Canniford.

Charlie Watts Bristol 24/7
Plans to demolish the former cinema in south Bristol have proved controversial

The wards of Filwood and nearby Knowle are among the top 5% most deprived areas in England, according to Bristol City Council.

It will use the money to demolish the former cinema, built in 1938, which has been derelict for 30 years.

There has been a campaign by some residents to save the building, with some saying the plans shows a "complete lack of imagination".

But the council said the cinema had deteriorated too much since it closed.

It will be replaced by new homes and community spaces, and a new site for Filwood library.

NHS
The former Bridgwater Community Hospital closed in 2014

The leader of Sedgemoor District Council said the money for the former Bridgwater Hospital site was a "fantastic shot in the arm" for the area.

"After all the bad news over the last couple of days with the bus crash and threat of flooding, we are delighted," he said.

The hospital will now have a new lease of life as a training centre of excellence for health and social care.

There will also be an annexe to the centre based in Minehead.

