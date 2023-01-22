280 new homes to be built in Street despite flood concerns
A Somerset village will get 280 new homes, despite concerns the site is susceptible to flooding.
Mendip District Council approved the plans for the Ninesquare Trust to build the houses on land west of Somerton Road in Street.
The plans have been delayed for two years because of a court case on phosphates on the Somerset Levels.
The Trust will also provide £2m towards early years and primary school provision in Street.
Councillor Barbi Lund, from Mendip District Council said she was not convinced the land was right for housing, given its condition during the recent wet weather.
"My concern is about the flooding. When I visited the site, around 25 per cent, the whole north-eastern corner, had visible water on it.
"In terms of detriment to the amenity of residents, and adverse environmental impact, I'm not confident that housing should be there," she said.
But fellow councillor Nigel Hewitt-Cooper warned it would be difficult for the council to win an appeal if it refused planning permission.
"This application has been in the system for quite some time - it's one of the most detailed I've seen," he said.
Another planning application, concerning the layout and designs will be submitted to the council's new unitary successor later this year.
