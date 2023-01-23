Approval granted for Somerset's first net-zero school
- Published
The county of Somerset is to get its first ever net-zero school.
Planning permission was granted for a new primary school at the Orchard Grove development in Taunton by Somerset County Council.
The building, which will cost £11.3m, will be outfitted with added solar panels and will feature parking provision for electric vehicles.
It will open fully to students in September 2024, with capacity for 420 children.
The building will be destructed using a Passivhaus design - a new construction concept originating from Germany which means "passive house."
According to the Passivhaus Trust, this type of building design uses little energy for heating and cooling, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint.
Lessons for Orchard Grove students will begin from September this year, with pupils being taught at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel school in Wellington while construction work continues.
The Castle Partnership Trust will be the Academy sponsor running the school.
Councillor Tessa Munt, Executive Lead for Children and Families at Somerset County Council, said: "I'm thrilled that this school has been approved, and children in the area will have the opportunity to learn in a 'green' environment.
"It's important to keep energy costs down so schools can focus their resources on education.
"This is a historic school build we can all take great pride in."
