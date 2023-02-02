Derelict Hamp estate youth centre in Bridgwater saved
A derelict youth centre has been saved from closure after being taken over by its local council.
The ReCreation building in Hamp, Bridgwater, has been closed since before the Covid pandemic.
Bridgwater Town Council revealed it would soon take over management of the building.
A public meeting is being held to ask local people for their ideas on how to use the Rhode Lane centre in future.
The building was built in the 1990s to replace a previous youth centre.
According to a local councillor, it has since been boarded up and its CCTV remains active.
"Hamp is one of the most deprived parts of Somerset," said Labour county councillor, Leigh Redman.
"It has got a lot of young people who need something to do," said Mr Redman, who is also secretary of Hamp Community Association.
"It [the building] is run down. Some of the walls have had bits knocked off it.
"We want to regenerate it, bring it back to life, tidy it up - and bring the community with us when we do that."
He said the council wants the "wonderful" centre to become "a building for all".
Local people are being asked for their ideas on how to use the building once the town council takes over in April.
