Police hunt driver following collision with cyclist in Glastonbury
A cyclist has been treated in hospital after being involved in a collision with a driver who failed to stop.
The victim was riding her bike along the A39 in Glastonbury at about 05.15 GMT on 20 January when she was hit near the Tin Bridge roundabout.
She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle left the scene without stopping in the direction of Wells and investigators believe it may have sustained some damage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
