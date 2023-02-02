Fire breaks out at Taunton commercial property
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a three-storey commercial property in the centre of a town.
Fire crews attended the property on Bridge Street, in North Town, Taunton, after smoke and flames were reported at 05:30 GMT on Thursday.
Police and ambulance services are at the scene assisting fire crews and the road is expected to remain closed until midday.
No injuries have been reported and the fire is under control.
Adrian Wollaston, a station manager from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: "When we arrived it was a well developed fire, and the flames and smoke were escalating.
"But after attacking it aggressively, we are beginning to scale back now."
North Town Primary School has asked children to stay at home due to local road closures.
