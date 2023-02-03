Bus cuts in Somerset could leave vulnerable people isolated
Vulnerable people say they could become isolated if supported bus services are cut across the West of England.
Residents of villages across North East Somerset have raised concerns that they will not be able to get to work, school, and hospital appointments.
More than 19 supported services in the area will be cut, with 15 going in April and another five in June.
Council leader Kevin Guy said the council is committed to maintain as comprehensive a network as possible.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), nearly 300 people have signed a petition against the bus cuts in the area.
Some villages, like Timsbury, would lose almost all their bus services under plans.
Lucy Peters, who holds a disabled bus pass and cannot drive due to epilepsy, lives in Paulton and relies on the 82 bus to get around, a service which is being cut from June.
"I require the bus to do my shopping in the week, and go to and from Bath or Bristol in weekends for appointments at hospitals," she said.
Supported services are bus routes which are not commercially viable for the bus companies to run, but local authorities pay to keep running.
About 42 supported bus services are being cut across the West of England, as three council areas who make up the West of England Combined Authority (Weca) squabble with the Metro Mayor Dan Norris about who should pay for them.
A new "West Link" service of on-demand mini-vans, known as demand-responsive transport, is being rolled out in North East Somerset by Mr Norris.
BANES Council argued that with the West of England funding the scheme in North East Somerset but not in Bath, they had to focus on the city, so they are cutting rural services.
"We have committed to spending additional funds from our budgets to ensure as comprehensive a network as possible," said BANES Council leader, Mr Guy.
"As well as the continuation of five services within [North East] Somerset to support our communities as they transition across to the new demand responsive transport system."
