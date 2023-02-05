Body recovered from Portishead Quays Marina
Police searching for a missing man have recovered a body from Portishead Quays Marina.
Although formal identification has not been completed, officers believe it to be a man, in his 30s, who was reported missing on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man's family had been informed and the death was being treated as unexplained.
A spokesman said: "We have found no evidence to suggest the circumstances are suspicious."
Officers are appealing for a woman who was seen speaking to a man walking near the marina at 00:30 GMT on Saturday to contact them.
