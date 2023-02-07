Wellington: Murder arrests after injured man dies at house
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a house in Somerset.
The man was found with serious injuries after emergency services were called to an address in Jurston Lane, Wellington, at about 08:25 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.
The force said the two people arrested in connection with his death are being held in police custody.
Det Insp Mark Newbury said the man's family have been informed, adding: "We are working hard to fully establish the circumstances of what has happened, but at this very early stage we believe this is likely to be an isolated incident.
"While incidents of this nature are incredibly rare in Wellington, we fully appreciate today's events will cause concern within the community."
He said there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while officers carry out enquiries and provide reassurance patrols.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk