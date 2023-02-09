A372: Call for lower speed limit on 'notorious' Somerset road
A cyclist is calling for the speed limit to be lowered on the "notorious" road where he was hit by a car.
Gary Howe sustained severe head injuries in 2017 after being struck by a car travelling at 60mph on the A372 near Westonzoyland in Somerset.
The road is currently at the national speed limit, but campaigners want this to be lowered to 40mph.
A councillor said Somerset County Council would need to work with speed limit guidelines set by the government.
Mr Howe was cycling home from his shift at Hinkley Point B when a car overtook him as he was making a right turn.
He sustained a severe head injury and the impact caused damage to the body of the car - taking off the bumper, denting the bonnet and putting a hole through the window.
"Westonzoyland Road is notorious. All local people know about the road," said Mr Howe.
'Should be slower'
"It's the only road in the area that goes from national speed to 30. There's no need for it, it should be slower," he added.
More than 500 people have signed a petition to lower the speed limit on the road.
Jon Cridge from the Westonzoyland Area Cycling Campaign said: "There's various things that you could do to make the road safer, but we do know that reducing the speed limit from 60 to 40 will reduce the number of accidents and fatalities by 40%," he said.
"And on that stretch alone over the last ten years, there's been over 100 accidents, many fatalities on that road over the years," he added.
Councillor Mike Rigby, executive member for planning and transport at Somerset County Council said: "If we find that a lower speed limit is appropriate then that's something that we'll propose.
"It goes through a consultation process, everyone get's the opportunity to have their say.
"If this is something that is appropriate then it'll be put in place before the end of the year."
