Portishead rail link one step closer as contractor chosen
- Published
Plans to restore a rail link between Bristol and Portishead have moved a step closer after a construction firm was appointed to the project.
VolkerFitzpatrick has been chosen by Network Rail to carry out the work.
The company would need to build two new stations at Pill and Portishead, and restore the line, which closed in 1964.
It will carry out detailed design and surveying work over the next 12-18 months, before seeking the final go-ahead to begin construction.
The contract for the design phase is worth £6.14m.
West of England Metro Mayor, Dan Norris, who has responsibility for regional transport, said it was an "important milestone".
"This is a really important project that will see communities in south Bristol and across our city reconnected to Portishead and help keep us firmly on the right track when it comes to reaching our ambitious West of England net-zero-by-2030 target," he said.
Steve Bridger, leader of North Somerset Council and executive member for major projects, said: "This is another important step forward for the Portishead to Bristol rail line and we look forward to working with VolkerFitzpatrick as we deliver this vital project."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk