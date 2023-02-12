Somerset designer's delight at profile in Vogue magazine
A young designer, who struggled with her grades at school, described how she followed her passion and was delighted to be profiled by Vogue Magazine.
Madeleine Hann runs Edith Knitwear from a small studio in the village of Mark, near Burnham-on-Sea, North Somerset.
She said her grandmother Susanne Hann taught her to knit when she was going through a rough time at school.
"If you want something and you work really hard, you will definitely get there," she said.
"I wasn't an academic achiever, but it doesn't mean I'm not intelligent."
Ms Hann was approached by Vogue who asked her to be part of an advertisement spread among other designers in January, after the magazine had found her work on Instagram.
She was shocked when she received an email from the fashion magazine wanting to highlight her sustainable designs.
"I ran straight to my sister and asked her to read it because I didn't think it was real," she said.
Following the national exposure, Ms Hann said she wanted young people to put less pressure on themselves if they felt they were struggling academically.
"The world is changing and adapting and there are jobs we don't even know about yet that are going to become available," she said.
"As long as you can truthfully tell yourself that you are working hard and you are trying, that is what is important."
Ms Hann has fond memories of her grandmother teaching her how to knit when she was a child.
She said she picked up the skill straight away, and from the age of six she became "a crazy knitter".
She said her grandmother was really proud of her, especially now that she has her own knitwear brand.
"She's really happy because she's seen it blossom from when I was really little," said Ms Hann.
She was inspired to start her own brand by her entrepreneurial father Simon, who owns a snack and sundry business where Ms Hann works full time.
Ms Hann said as family was very important to her, she named her brand after her great-grandmother Edith Webb.
The sustainable handcrafted pieces in her collection are also named after the women in her family.
