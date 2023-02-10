Prosthetic leg found in Weston 'sets sail' on global adventure
- Published
The family of a former sailor is honouring his last request - that his prosthetic leg be helped to "set sail" on a round-the-world adventure.
Michael Harris' replacement limb was found near Weston-super-Mare earlier in the week having floated from Lydney.
Mr Harris, 66, who died on 5 December, enjoyed travelling and spent his career in the merchant navy.
He asked that his children put his leg out to sea and try to track it to its most exotic destination.
Mr Harris' son Ricci told BBC West that he and his brother Daniel and their sister Natalie had attached a plastic bottle to the prosthesis to act as a float.
Inside was a note explaining their plan.
They dropped it in the water at the docks in their father's home town of Lydney in Gloucestershire on 19 January after scattering his ashes nearby.
Ricci said: "Dad was in the merchant navy for his younger life and he loved travelling - he went all over the world and even ended up in prison for skipping ship in Thailand and Brazil."
Ricci continued: "He had been in the wars for about 15 years, he lost his kidney and half his stomach and as the years went on he had poor circulation and he lost his left leg.
"What he wanted to do was to set it sail and we could all go and collect it from somewhere hopefully exotic."
Asked whether he was disappointed the leg had only travelled 32 miles to Sandy Bay in Somerset, Ricci said: "We are on 'leg one' of the journey".
Mr Harris' family has asked anyone who finds the leg in the UK to try and push it out to sea again, and it is currently thought to be bobbing around in the Severn Estuary.
The first person to find it was a marine biologist who told Ricci it might take up to a month to travel beyond the estuary because of the tides.
"Once out, it should hopefully be taken a bit further afield," Ricci said.