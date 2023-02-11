Inside untouched Frome shop before it shuts for good
- Published
A much-loved shop which has remained largely untouched since the 1920s is closing for good.
Ernest Clothier is retiring after running feed and seed shop Moore & Toop in Frome, Somerset, since 1969.
The shop has not been repainted since it was built in 1922, opening the following year.
"I will definitely miss the people, I am sure I will bump into lots of them from time to time," Mr Clothier said.
"I have done 54 years, getting towards 80, the bags are getting heavier.
"I love my dear wife, so I have to look out for myself. Enough is enough," he added.
Advertisements from brands that do not exist anymore cover the walls of the shop.
"The brands in the advertisements are gone, but we are still here," Mr Clothier said.
He had to learn on the job when he took over the business in the 60s.
"The first few days I did not know very much; the seeds and potatoes - I had to learn it," he said.
"We were so busy in the early days, right up until the mid-90s, you would not have time to breathe when you were serving," he added.
Since then, Mr Clothier has watched as things changed.
"As the old farmers give up and die, as the younger ones do not want to farm as their fathers, it is all definitely different," he said.
"I had someone in this morning and they said Frome will not be the same with the shop gone," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk