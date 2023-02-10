Clevedon: Unusual cinema balcony reopens after 50 years

Seating on the balconyCurzon Cinema
The seats on the refurbished balcony have been upcycled

A historic cinema balcony is being reopened five decades after it was last used.

The second tier of seating at the Curzon in Clevedon was closed in 1973 when a false ceiling was installed.

Now an £85,000 crowdfunding campaign has paid for its removal and the balcony's restoration.

It was formally opened with a screening of the Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck classic Roman Holiday.

Curzon Cinema Clevedon
As this image from 1920 shows, the balcony, in the foreground, is more than 100 years old

Around £60,000 of the total came from public donations, and the rest came from National Lottery funding and charitable trusts.

The false ceiling itself was removed in 2020, and the balcony furniture has been upcycled.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story