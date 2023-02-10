Clevedon: Unusual cinema balcony reopens after 50 years
A historic cinema balcony is being reopened five decades after it was last used.
The second tier of seating at the Curzon in Clevedon was closed in 1973 when a false ceiling was installed.
Now an £85,000 crowdfunding campaign has paid for its removal and the balcony's restoration.
It was formally opened with a screening of the Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck classic Roman Holiday.
Around £60,000 of the total came from public donations, and the rest came from National Lottery funding and charitable trusts.
The false ceiling itself was removed in 2020, and the balcony furniture has been upcycled.