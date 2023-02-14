Somerset: Traffic cameras to be installed at bus lanes
Up to 44 new traffic cameras could be installed in order to enforce new bus lanes being put in place.
There are currently four automatic number plate recognition cameras in North Somerset, all of which are in Weston-super-Mare and Worle.
North Somerset Council plans to install more cameras across the district to enforce 18 new bus priority schemes.
Long Ashton bypass will be the first road to get a new bus lane, with work starting on 13 March.
The bus lane will go towards Bristol and will see lanes for cars reduced to one lane in each direction, replacing the currently high occupancy lane on the bypass.
Cameras will be installed along the bypass to catch drivers who use the bus lane when they should not.
The schemes are being delivered using Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding.
The council's executive member for transport and highways, Steve Hogg, said: "When we talk about enforcement and cameras, people get a bit nervous about it. But this is national policy.
"I would say why wouldn't we do this? I think it is really important."
It will cost almost £160,000 a year to maintain the cameras but the council believe that fines from drivers who abuse the bus lanes will cover the ongoing costs.
It was confirmed in November that North Somerset would receive £48m of BSIP funding to improve the bus service in the area, with a further £57.5m being shared with the neighbouring West of England Combined Authority.
The North Somerset-specific grant will be invested in 300 new bus shelters, three new interchanges and active travel improvements to help people access public transport, in addition to the 18 bus priority schemes.
The council executive voted to approve the procurement plans for the cameras and initial deployment zones for the new demand responsive travel buses.
