Somerset ash tree removal work to close main road
Work to remove diseased trees from the edge of a Somerset road has begun.
The county council said the trees - affected by ash dieback - pose a serious risk to users of the A3088 near Yeovil.
The road will be closed between Cartgate roundabout and Brunsford roundabout from 13 - 24 February (excluding 18 - 19 February).
The closure runs from 08:00 to 16:30 GMT on 13 - 17 February and 08:30 to 16:30 GMT on 20 - 24 February.
A diversion will be in place.
Ash dieback, otherwise known as Hymenoscypus fraxineus, is a national problem expected to kill or seriously damage over 95% of the nation's ash trees.
Somerset County Council's lead member for transport and digital, Mike Rigby said removal is the "only option which is very sad for our countryside but essential to stop further spread".
"We understand this is inconvenient for road users and we're doing our best to minimise disruption," he added.
During the A3088 closure the council's bridges and structures team will also carry out a safety inspection of structures on Old Road and Montacute Road.
