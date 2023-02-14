Somerset librarian's Harry Potter books could fetch £2,000
A chance meeting with a children's author 23 years ago could spark an auction windfall for a retired school librarian.Janette Tuckwell was working at Millfield Preparatory School in Glastonbury when she and her pupils got to meet JK Rowling at an event.
The author signed two books for Ms Tuckwell which she will now be selling at auction.
Jim Spencer, Hansons' books expert, valued Janette's autographed books at £1,500-£2,000.
Ms Tuckwell said: "At that time her books were popular but the Potter phenomenon hadn't gone global. "I took a photo of her with the pupils and she signed two books for me.
"They have been gathering dust on a book shelf for more than 20 years but, after reading an article about how sought after Potter books are, I decided to contact Hansons Auctioneers."
They will be offered, together with the original photo of the world-famous author with pupils at Waterstones in Hansons' Harry Potter and library auction on 7 March.
Mr Spencer said: "It's nice to think of those excited children going to meet JK Rowling in 1999."It is also a heart-warming memento of a reading craze - before any of the films had been made."
Ms Tuckwell added: "The Potter books were a godsend to libraries.
"They got so many kids into reading. They had to keep up as they liked to discuss the plot with their friends."