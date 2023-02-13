Family pay tribute to Wellington stabbing victim
The family of a man who died after he was stabbed last week have said he was in the "prime of his life with so much to look forward to".
Lewis Smith, 30, who lived in Wellington, Taunton, died on 7 February from a single stab wound.
Police have charged 33-year-old Nicholas Stutt, of Laburnum Street in Taunton, with murder and he appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier.
Mr Smith's family said they had been "completely broken" by Lewis's death.
"He was a treasured son, brother and nephew, loved so very, very much by us all and our hearts have been completely broken by his tragic death," the family said in a statement.
"He was a shining light in the lives of so many people, always ready to enjoy life to the max.
"Despite many difficult times in his life, Lewis never gave up and always came back fighting, positive he could succeed.
"Rest in peace, Lewis. You will remain in our hearts forever and we will miss you every minute of every day."
Stutt was remanded in custody to appear again on 15 March for a plea and case management hearing.
