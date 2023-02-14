Somerset: Woman dies after crash near Peasedown St John

A woman has died after a single-vehicle collision in Somerset.

Officers arrived at the scene in Wellow Road, near Peasedown St John, just after 07:45 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after officers found a silver VW Polo had left the road.

Although the woman has yet to be officially identified, police say her family is being supported by a family liaison officer.

