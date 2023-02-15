Somerset mother says engineer force-fitted payment meter
A young mother has complained to British Gas after an engineer installed a pre-payment meter at her property without permission.
Emily Brown, from Locking in Weston-super-Mare, had asked for a smart meter to be fitted following an unexpected £300 gas bill.
But a pay-as-you-go meter was installed instead.
British Gas has offered Ms Brown its "sincere apologies" and removed the meter.
Ms Brown said the whole experience had been incredibly stressful and demeaning.
She said: "I've explained to them how I never consented and there was no warrant for him to come out and fit it.
"I've explained about how my landlord doesn't actually allow a pre-payment meter.
"I've explained everything to them and they just seem to have absolutely no compassion."
After receiving the £300 bill, Ms Brown revealed she had been "limiting myself to just washing up once a day and I've also been limiting myself on cooking with my gas cooker to once a day".
"I've also been sharing baths or shower with my daughter to save."
She claims the engineer borrowed a key from a neighbour to let themselves into the meter room, which could be accessed by all residents, and installed it.
The pre-payment meter is more expensive, costing Ms Brown around £2 a day on top of the money she is trying to pay back.
The Ofgem website says fitting a pre-payment meter should be a last resort and can only be fitted for debt if it is safe, easy and practical for someone to get to - and cannot be force fitted if they are in a vulnerable situation - which includes having children under five.
A British Gas spokesperson said: "We have contacted Ms Brown to offer our sincere apologies.
"We incorrectly believed she had elected to have a prepayment meter installed.
"We have since changed her meter back to a credit meter and can see she has also applied for a grant from The British Gas Energy Trust to help with her bills."
