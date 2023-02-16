Police investigating Weston-super-Mare rape want to speak to man
A CCTV image has been released by police investigating the rape of a woman.
Detectives think the man pictured could help with their inquiry and would like to speak to him.
A woman was raped at a residential address in Weston-super-Mare on 9 February 2022.
Det Con Chrissie Russell said the attack had a "significant impact" on the victim, who officers are doing "everything" they can to support.
The offender is believed to be in his mid to late-20s and is described as having an athletic build, with short brown/ blond hair.
Det Con Chrissie Russell added: "We've carried out a number of enquiries as part of our investigation to date, one of which was a review of CCTV from the area.
"We're interested in speaking to the man in the CCTV footage we're releasing but we need the public's help to identify him."
