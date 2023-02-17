Somerset care training to help support loved ones at home for longer
A training programme is providing people with the skills to care for loved ones suffering from serious conditions at home in their final days.
Sarah Bow's partner Gary White, from Somerset, was 55 when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021.
A team from NHS Somerset provided personalised training to Ms Bow which allowed the couple to spend the final 13 months of his life together at home.
"We had years of good times ahead, then suddenly, it all changed," she said.
The Somerset NHS Foundation Trust social care training team made visits to the couple's home as Mr White's condition progressed, to provide advice and guidance to Ms Bow."He had never been ill before- we were shocked- it was all so new to us," Ms Bow told BBC Radio Somerset."I gave up work to look after him, because being together at home was so important to us," she added.
The service was set up in November 2021 to provide free NHS standardised training and competency assessments in clinical skills to people involved in social care.
Ms Bow said the scheme had helped them spend more time together doing the things Mr White enjoyed.
"Being able to care for him meant we could have so many precious moments before he died," she said.
"He wanted to go to watch Leeds United play, so I drove him to Leeds. I stopped three times to give him care on route, but we managed it."We loved visiting West Bay for fish and chips, and although he couldn't eat, he still wanted to do it, so we did it," added Ms Bow.
'Highest quality of care'
The training in a variety of skills including like catheters and injections, aims to reduce hospital admissions and improve patient discharge times.
"If we can provide carers, both unpaid and professional, with confidence and competence, they will feel valued, " said Jude Glide, social care training lead.
"This will ensure patients receive the highest quality of care possible," she added.
The team has trained more than 600 people, including patients, families and carers in residential and nursing homes across Somerset.
In August 2022, Mr White was admitted to hospital for the final two weeks of his life but the programme had a big impact on Ms Bow who is now considering using her newfound skills in a full-time role."I am so glad I was able to support his wishes to stay at home as long as possible," she said.
"I am now seriously thinking about beginning a career as a carer," said Ms Bow.
