A4 near Bath closed after pedestrian hit by lorry
A busy A-road near Bath has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a lorry.
Police and ambulance workers were called to the A4 Batheaston bypass shortly before 08:45 GMT.
Both lanes were closed following the incident. The westbound carriageway has now been reopened but National Highways said the eastbound carriageway may remain closed for the rest of the day.
Police have asked drivers who were in the area at the time, or who have dashcam footage, to contact them.
The closure is in place between London Road and the A363 Bradford Road, Bathford. Mill Lane is also closed, say police.
A diversion has been put in place and drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys if travelling to the area.
