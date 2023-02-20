Bath drug dealers jailed after Snow Hill police operation
- Published
Two men have been jailed after a police operation targeting drug dealing in a city suburb.
Solomon Brown 23, and Aaron Gardiner, 21, were arrested as part of investigations in Snow Hill in Bath.
Brown was found to have trafficked a 15-year-old to the city from another area of the country and forced him to sell drugs.
Weapons including machetes and knuckle dusters were also found in Brown's possession when he was arrested.
Avon and Somerset Police said a "series of simultaneous warrants" were executed in Snow Hill on 15 November and several people arrested - including Brown and Gardiner.
As well as the weapons, officers found evidence proving Brown had been exploiting others to deal drugs on his behalf, including the 15-year-old boy, who police say had been "held in servitude".
Brown and Gardiner were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 17 February for supplying Class A drugs.
Additionally, Brown was sentenced for two modern-day slavery offences, possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
In total, he was jailed for six-and-a-half years and handed a seven-year slavery and trafficking prevention order (STPO), which limits his access to a mobile phone and prevents him arranging travel or accommodation for anyone under 18 unless they are in his immediate family.
Part of his sentence involved the activation of two suspended sentences imposed at Swindon Crown Court in July 2022 for supplying cannabis and cocaine.
Gardiner, who was also charged with acquiring and possessing criminal property, was sentenced to three years and four months in a young offenders' institution.
Police found nearly £10,000 when they raided his address, as well as drugs valued at more than £7,000.
'Disgraceful' exploitation
Investigating officer PC Christopher Cook, said: "Exploiting children to sell drugs is disgraceful. We can never fully understand the significant impact these events have had on the young person.
"We welcome the court's decision to impose the STPO on Brown and this will stop him from putting another child at risk to benefit his own agenda once he is released."
Five other people arrested as part of the operation remain under investigation, and the 15-year-old who had been trafficked is being supported by other agencies, police added.