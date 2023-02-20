Three charged with attempted murder over Taunton stabbing
Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in a park in Taunton.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered multiple knife wounds during the incident near Baldwin Road at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.
Hamza Mahmoud, 18, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with attempted murder and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday.
All three defendants are from Taunton.
The victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force has asked anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.
