New speed limit to make Somerset hamlet's roads safer
- Published
A hamlet has secured a safer 20mph speed limit for its winding lanes.
Drivers cutting through Chewton Keynsham in Somerset will see the speed limit reduced from 30mph to 20mph.
The tiny village has narrow lanes with virtually no pavement.
Councillors Duncan Hounsell and Alastair Singleton said: "We are delighted to have secured the reduction in the speed limit for Chewton Keynsham.
"This change has been requested by residents for a long time and has received overwhelming local support."
The 20mph limit runs all through the village, covering part of Redlynch Lane and along the winding Chewton Road until it meets Wellsway on the edge of Keynsham.
The hamlet has had new road signs put in place and road markings painted to show the new speed limit according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.