Marston Park improvements refused by council
- Published
The future of a leisure and tourism hub hangs in the balance after councillors refused proposals to improve the site.
Marston Park in Frome is run by Charlie Bonham-Christie and Micheal Fenna.
The business partners submitted proposals to carry out numerous improvements to the estate back in October 2017.
Last week, Mendip District Council's planning board refused the plans, citing concerns over the potential damage to nearby ancient woodland.
The proposals included an additional 20 holiday lodges, a reception, and a hub building with a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Tim Sanderson and his wife have lived in Marston House since 2012.
He argued that the plans would hamper his family's previous efforts to improve the estate, including restoration of the garden wall and extensive tree planting.
Mr Sanderson said the estate is "an exceptionally beautiful and peaceful landscape.
"The application will damage heritage assets - the lack of care shown by the applicants for their part of the estate over many years is no justification for it to be allowed to go into ruination", he added.
More than 1,600 people have signed a petition to secure the park's future, which also serves as a major source of local employment.
Councillor Shannon Brooke's Beckington and Selwood ward includes part of the site.
She said "The wide raft of environmental protection measures and mitigation will facilitate more visitors coming to stay in our beautiful part of Mendip, spending their leisure bucks in our local economy and providing 43 local jobs.
"Across my ward, woodlands are felled for unconsented development, while this development, predominantly in existing woodland clearings, shows respect. This is to be applauded", she added.
After nearly two hours of debate, the board voted to refuse the plans by a margin of six votes to three.