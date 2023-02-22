Bridgwater: Search for two men after racially-aggravated assault
- Published
Police are still trying to identify two men in connection with a racially-aggravated assault.
Officers' fresh appeal for information relates to an attack in the Penel Orlieu area of Bridgwater on the night of 16 April 2022.
A man in his 40s was punched and kicked by a group of men and suffered a fractured jaw, while racial slurs were reportedly used.
A second man was also punched during the incident.
Six people have been interviewed by detectives so far, but Avon and Somerset Police still want to speak to two more men.
Trainee Det Con Charlie Glide said: "Over the past 10 months we have successfully identified a number of people as part of our enquiries through previous public appeals and this has led to six people attending a voluntary police interview.
"We are hoping the local community can help us again as we issue photos of two so far unknown men who we are keen to identify to further progress this investigation."
Trainee Det Con Glide added: "We remain committed to trying to get justice for the victim of this particularly nasty assault, who sustained a fractured jaw during the unprovoked attack.
"We're grateful to everyone who has provided information so far, but are also keen to hear from a potential witness who we've yet to trace.
"He's described as a white male, who was seen using a wheelchair, and wearing an orange or red T-shirt with a checked shirt over the top."
Anyone who recognises the men or witnessed the assault is asked to contact police.