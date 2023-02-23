Same-day discharge for Somerset knee and hip patients
- Published
Patients having hip or knee replacements are able to leave hospital the same day as their surgery at one hospital in Somerset.
The pilot scheme at Taunton's Musgrove Park Hospital aims to cut record waiting lists by reducing the number of patients needing an overnight stay.
Surgeon Ben Bolland said it has helped the hospital maximise the use of its operating theatres.
Since the scheme started there has been a 30% increase in same-day discharges.
The hospital is allowing people to leave under supervision if consultants consider it safe.
Since the pilot began in August 2022, 12 patients have been discharged the same day as their operation.
One of those is Carol Easter, 60, who is looking forward to getting back to her farm in Bridgwater after a hip operation.
Just hours after her operation Mrs Easter was back on her feet.
She said: "I am in no more pain than I was before and I am up on my feet and doing short walks and have done a couple of steps."
The pilot has also seen a 14% decrease in the number of patients having to stay in hospital for more than three nights, with the average stay of just over two nights.
In 2010 the NHS was meeting the target of waiting no more than 18 weeks 92% of the time but that has dropped drastically.
Since then lists have got longer and now for trauma and orthopaedics every West hospital is a long way off, with Yeovil District Hospital meeting the target less than half the time.
Dr Bolland said: "One of the reasons we started was to try and springboard the elective recovery , particularly in hip and knee replacements where we have a significant backlog since the pandemic.
"By getting patients officially through the system we have been able to maximise our theatre utilisation and with that, hopefully we can bring down the waiting times".
Fear of pain
Evidence shows that people recover better and quicker, the faster they return to their own home.
But many fear being in pain so the hospitals have trained up orthopaedic nurse practitioner Debbie Vile with extra prescribing skills.
Mrs Vile said: "One of the essential skills is having the non-medical prescribing qualification because it means the patients get the medication, they don't have to wait for a doctor to come and do it, it is instantly provided for and it's available on discharge."