Somerset: Nuclear reactor arrives at Hinkley C power station
The first nuclear reactor has arrived at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.
The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years.
At just 13 metres tall and weighing 500 tonnes, it will create the heat needed to make steam for the world's largest turbines.
It is the first of two nuclear reactors to be installed to provide low carbon electricity for three million homes.
The reactor first arrived in Britain at Avonmouth Docks, in Bristol, before being transported by barge to Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett in Somerset.
The final journey was a slow four mile, five-hour trip by transporter to its permanent home on the construction site.
The reactor, made by Framatome in France, comes from the same factory which made the last nuclear reactor for a British power station, Sizewell B in Suffolk which became operational in 1995.
More than 8,000 workers are now on site at Hinkley Point C every day and the new reactor will be installed in the reactor building after the dome is lifted into place.
Power generation at Hinkley Point C is expected to start in June 2027- two years later than originally planned.
