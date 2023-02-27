Glastonbury man's death sparks police investigation
- Published
A body has been found by police inside a property in Glastonbury.
Emergency services were called to George Street in the Somerset town at about 12:30GMT on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers found the man's body when they attended the address.
A police cordon has been put in place while enquiries are carried out. Officers are appealing for any information that could help their investigation.
